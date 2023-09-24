Kramer, Virginia

Kramer (Ball), Virginia Theresa "Ginny"



Age 84 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. She was born July 28, 1939 in Cincinnati to Frank and Elizabeth Ball (Lang). On January 20, 1962 she married Robert A. Kramer Jr. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, volunteering at her church and spending time with family and friends. She is a retiree of Cincinnati Bell. Ginny is survived by her children Jeff (Julie Bottoms) Kramer and Connie (Doug Beyer) Petit; grandchildren Brandy Kramer and Reagan Kramer; brothers Mel Ball and Ray Ball; Brothers in law, David (Carolyn) Kramer, Pat (Linda) Kramer, and Mike (Diana) Kramer; also survived by numerous friends and family, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Kramer and sisters Alberta (Al) Thien and Elaine (Art) Buechel, and her dog Emmie Lou. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 10AM until time of service (12 Noon) at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6081 Ross Rd, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Thomas Dunlap to officiate. Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral