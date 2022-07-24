KRAMER, Mary

KRAMER (nee Boggs), Mary E.
Mary E. Kramer (nee Boggs), age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, after a short illness. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Louis Kramer; son Mike Kramer; grandson Donny Kramer; and three brothers, Ronnie Boggs, Bobby Boggs, and Roger Boggs. She is survived by sons Wayne (Jean) Kramer, Rob (Mary Frances) Kramer; daughter-in-law Polly (nee Bradshaw) Kramer; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister Garnetta (Jerry) Smith and brother Eugene (Martha) Boggs.
Close family and friends gathered for a celebration of life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.
Per her wishes, no other services will be held.
