Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

KRAMER, JUDITH

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KRAMER,

Judith Ann "Judy"

Judith (Judy) Ann Kramer, beloved wife, mother, sister, and mamaw, entered eternal peace on February 22, 2022, at the age of 72 in Springfield, Ohio. Judy was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on October 27, 1949, the oldest of four children. Judy married Robert (Bob) L. Kramer on May 20, 1988. The couple enjoyed their lives together through their business Kramer Mill doing woodworking, bowling, and traveling. Bob and Judy lived in Washington state and more recently in Englewood, Florida, before moving back to Springfield, Ohio, in May 2021. Judy is proceeded in death by her siblings Craig Lutrell and Timothy (Timmy) Lutrell and daughter Shayne Wagner and is survived by her loving husband Bob, children Katina Kramer, Earnest Brown III, and Wesley (Karl) Young Jr. (Sarah), sister Virgina (Jenny) May, 6 grandchildren: Sadie Young, Lily Haley, Chloe Sample, Karleigh Young, Aynsleigh Young, and Rainey Wagner, and 2 nephews Harold (Joey) Roberts and Robert Conley all of whom she loved dearly. Judy enjoyed bowling in local leagues, cross stitch, puzzles, playing euchre, collecting, watching her tapes, and planting and caring for her flowers. Judy will be missed by all who loved her, and all are grateful for the time they spent with her. There will be no services held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
Cloud, Melvin
4
CREASE, Pierre
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top