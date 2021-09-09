KRAMER, Jerry



Age 59 of Union, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Sevierville, TN. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School class of 1980 and Ohio Northern University with a B.S. in Accounting. He earned his CPA Certificate in 1986. Jerry was a partner and accountant with Roth & Company Certified Public Accountants. He was a member of the Ohio Society and the American Institute of Certified Public accountants. He was also treasurer of the Arcanum Historical Society and a member of the Arcanum Lions Club and the Elks Club. He attended The Valley Church in Troy. He was also vice president of the Golf Vista HOA in Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, boat cruising, golfing and loved spending time with his family. He was also an avid Reds, Browns and Ohio State fan. He is survived by his wife: Beverly (Pickens) Kramer, daughter and son-in-law: Kara (James) Radl, grandson: Erik Radl,



siblings: Leo (Pam) Kramer, John (Anita) Kramer, Ruth Bitler, Marie (Tom) Hackenbracht, David (Ericka) Kramer, Barbara (Mike) Ross, Eugene Kramer, godfather: Leo Schwieterman, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends, and special dog: Rusty. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Kathleen (Schwieterman) Kramer and brother-in-law: Jeff Bitler.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. To view the service for Jerry and to leave an online condolence, please visit



