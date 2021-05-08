KRAMER, James

KRAMER, Jr.,



James Richard



Age 76, Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at



Hospice of Hamilton. James was born May 23, 1944, in



Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James and Valerie (Bennett) Kramer, Sr. He graduated from Hamilton Garfield High School and attended the Cincinnati Art Academy. James married Linda Peetz on May 23, 1972, in Boston, MA. He began his career at Mosler Safe as a technical illustrator. At his retirement from Mosler, he was Director of Marketing Communications. He always had a smile for



everyone and enjoyed making people laugh. He and Linda



enjoyed traveling, especially on a train. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his



parents. James is survived by his wife, Linda (Peetz) Kramer; his son, James R. Kramer III and wife Pam (Christy) Kramer; his step-granddaughter, Anna Davis, sister, Linda (Kramer) Bruegging; nephew, David Watson and wife Antia (Mastalski) and their daughters, Sierra and Sabrina, nephew, Rick Watson; sister-in-law, Sheryl (Peetz) Hurrell and spouse William Hurrell, and brother-in-law, Harold Peetz. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Greenwood



Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences will be available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com