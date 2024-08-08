Kraft, Jack

KRAFT, Jack C.

Age 78, of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Bethesda North Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and two children; Kimberly (John) Richter and Kevin (Kristi) Kraft. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences and full obituary are available at www.weigelfunerahome.com

