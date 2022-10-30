KOZUH, David C.



David C. Kozuh, 73, of Brookville, passed away peacefully under the care of VA Hospice, in Dayton, Ohio, on October 18, 2022. David, affectionally known as Rudy, was born March 21, 1949. He was passionate about his family, flying his 1946 Cessna 140 and his farm, complete with a landing strip. Rudy served in the Army in the Vietnam War 1st Air Calvary Division and was the recipient of a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Air Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge, among others. His Army buddies remember Rudy as a brave and popular guy – "everybody knew him." A graduate of Wilbur Wright, Rudy started as a toolmaker in high school and continued in several different shops after the war, ultimately becoming a shareholder of Browder Tool Co. Inc. with his brother Jerry. Rudy also served as a Dayton Firefighter in his early years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Bill Kozuh. He is survived by his daughter Katy Linkous and her husband Randy, his grandchildren Ty and Luke Linkous, Kayla Fisherback (Josh) and Colton Linkous (Carly), three great-grandchildren, Maverick, Landry and Laikyn Fisherback, and Katy's mother, Diana Cooper Kozuh. He is also survived by his six siblings, who along with Rudy were called the "magnificent seven" by their father: Bill Kozuh (Robbi), Steven Kozuh, Linda Harting (Stan), Jerry Kozuh (Carol), Maribeth Reeb (Rob) and Amy Gundler (Leo), 11 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 P.M. at the West Milton VFW 8211, 7874 State Route 48, Englewood, 45322. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any charity benefitting Veterans.

