KOVERMAN,



Barbara Ann Liette



Age 89, of Washington Twp., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Barbara was born on January 15, 1933, to Leonard Joseph Liette and Bessie



Loretta Barga Liette in North Star, Ohio. She was the third of four daughters born to



Leonard and Bessie. Her sisters included Mary Lou (infant,



deceased), Helena Winifred Liette Frantz (deceased) and Sister Donna Liette, C.PP.S.



Barbara grew up on the family farm and attended elementary school in North Star. She later attended Versailles High School where she was recognized for her academic achievements,



especially in mathematics. She was well liked by all and voted "the friendliest" girl in her senior class.



It was at Versailles High School that she met the love of her life, John R. Koverman Jr. They were united in Holy Matrimony on September 25, 1954. They were married for over 67 years and raised four daughters: Mary Elizabeth Glowik, Susan



Katherine Dempsey, Ann Louise Hansen, and Jane Marie Schuermann. Her daughters were her pride and joy. She



cherished their uniqueness and worked tirelessly to fill their lives with love.



Barbara enjoyed reading, crafts, shopping, word games and solitaire. She and John built several homes together during their marriage, including one at Indian Lake where they



enjoyed summers and long weekends. Together she and John owned The Paragon Supper Club since 1978. For the past 44 years, they enjoyed many wonderful celebrations there with friends and family.



Barbara built her life around her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren adored her. She was always generous with love and time. She was everyone's "favorite" grandmother because she had the ability to make you feel so special, so loved, and so comforted. When you were with grandma, all was right with the world. She will leave a big hole in all the hearts of those who loved her.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bessie Liette, her sisters Mary Lou and Helena, brother-in-law Cyril, and many more members of her family and friends.



Barbara leaves her loving spouse John, her four daughters: Mary, Susan, Ann (Bob), and Jane (Matt), nine grandchildren: Beth (Zach), Kate (Alec), Tae (Betsy), Jennifer (Randy), Tessa (Eddie), Samantha, Emma, Claire, and Lucy, and 17 great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Anthony, Sage, Grace, Luke, Sophia, John, Theo, Rose, Charlotte, Lillie, June, Mac, Annabelle, Cooper, Owen, and Louisa. Others celebrating her life include her nephews and nieces: Mike, Steve, Ginny and Kathy, as well as their spouses and children and a host of friends.



Barbara was the heart of our family. She was always proud of everyone's accomplishments. She was beautiful, smart, and funny. She wiped away tears and lifted spirits. She touched so many, many lives here on earth and was surrounded by her family when she went peacefully into the arms of Jesus.



May she rest in peace.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Thursday, June 2 with family greeting guests beginning at 10AM at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville. Burial in



Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

