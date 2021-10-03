KOTHMAN, Sandra K. "Sandy"



Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Sandy was the dedicated church secretary for St. Timothy Lutheran Church retiring after 40 years of service and throughout the years she was an active member of the church. She was



preceded in death by her beloved husband, David A. in June of this year; and two sisters, Betty Ruter and Wilma Wind. Sandy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and Greg Mach, Kelly and Brian Bentz, all of Huber Heights; Lisa and Mike Helpling of Huber Heights, who David and Sandy considered as family; grandchildren, Morgan (Jon) Gebhardt, Andrew and Jeremy Mach, Brittany (Jeremy) Massie, Alicia (Nick) Davidson, Nikki, Nathanael and Ben Bentz, Bryston Helpling; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastors Joel Sutton and



Dennis Dobbins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 – 7 PM. Interment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Sandy's memory.

