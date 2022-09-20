KORDECKI, Carol Ann



Age 69, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2022. Ann was strong in her faith and loved the Lord and her family very much! She is preceded in death by her father Burl Bowman, her mother Marilyn Faye Bowman and 2 brothers Billy Ray Bowman, and Robert Bowman. Ann is survived by her sisters Susan May (Bob), Linda Young (Mark), and brothers Rick Bowman (Ginger), Gary Bowman, Mike Bowman, and Jerry Bowman (Schelie). The family will have a celebration of Ann's life privately!

