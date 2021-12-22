KOOGLER, Marilyn Kay



63, of Enon, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born October 26, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of James Gilbert and



Margaret Weeks. Marilyn



retired after 34 years from WPAFB. She was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed boating. She was a member of Emery Chapel. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dale Koogler; her mother, Margaret Weeks; her children: Joseph R. (Stephanie) Koogler, Kolleen M. (Christian) Mack and Calvin P. (Kym) Koogler; grandchildren: Saphira, Triston, Dylan, Seth, Hannah, Karson, Brittany and Emily; great-grandchild, Brinlee; her



sister, Patricia (George) Whitaker; her mother-in-law, Joan C. Koogler. She is preceded in death by her father, James



Gilbert; father-in-law, Joseph Koogler; grandmother, Fredonia Bathtel and brother, James "Sonny" Gilbert. The family will



receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Garden on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littltetonandrue.com. Please dress casual. Memorial gifts to Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



