springfield-news-sun logo
X

Komorowski, Arthur

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KOMOROWSKI, Jr.,

Arthur Francis "Art"

Age 67 of Dayton, passed away on June 16, 2022,

surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born in

Laredo, TX, to Arthur Sr. and the late Linnie (nee Perry) Komorowski. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his daughter Claudia. Art is survived by his wife

Susan Komorowski, MD; son

Arthur "Arte" Komorowski III; daughter Lauren (Jamie) Luckoski; father Arthur Sr.; sister Janice (Mike) Stafford; brother Timothy (Judy) Komorowski; and numerous nieces and

nephews. Art graduated from Bowling Green State University and worked in sales in the Graphic Arts. He was a board

member of several charities including Cincinnati and Dayton Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Board of

Developmental Disabilities Services (board president), Special Olympics, and American Cancer Society. He coached Centerville Special Olympics Track and was a finance committee member of St. Henry Parish. A visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. The funeral service will be 11am, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the funeral home with a visitation from 10-11am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to St. Henry Parish, St. Vincent de Paul conference of St. Henry Parish, or Centerville Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left for the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
SCALZO, Mary
2
CULTICE, Charles
3
BRUMBAUGH, Arthur
4
BRUMBAUGH, Betty
5
Clark, Earl R.
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top