Komorowski, Arthur

KOMOROWSKI, Jr.,



Arthur Francis "Art"



Age 67 of Dayton, passed away on June 16, 2022,



surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born in



Laredo, TX, to Arthur Sr. and the late Linnie (nee Perry) Komorowski. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his daughter Claudia. Art is survived by his wife



Susan Komorowski, MD; son



Arthur "Arte" Komorowski III; daughter Lauren (Jamie) Luckoski; father Arthur Sr.; sister Janice (Mike) Stafford; brother Timothy (Judy) Komorowski; and numerous nieces and



nephews. Art graduated from Bowling Green State University and worked in sales in the Graphic Arts. He was a board



member of several charities including Cincinnati and Dayton Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Board of



Developmental Disabilities Services (board president), Special Olympics, and American Cancer Society. He coached Centerville Special Olympics Track and was a finance committee member of St. Henry Parish. A visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. The funeral service will be 11am, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the funeral home with a visitation from 10-11am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to St. Henry Parish, St. Vincent de Paul conference of St. Henry Parish, or Centerville Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left for the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com