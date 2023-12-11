Kolakowski, Joseph

KOLAKOWSKI, Sr., Joseph P.



Age 86, of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Joe was born July 4, 1937 in Dayton to the late Terry & Frances (Ostrowski) Kolakowski. Joe retired from Dayton Power & Light with 50+ years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of the past 63 years, Barbara E. (Flamm) Kolakowski; six children, Mary Williams (Michael), Joe Jr. (Paulette), Christine, Michael (Emily), David (Codi) & Amy Shorter (Josh); numerous grandchildren & one great grandchild. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00  7:00 pm, Thursday (12/14) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday (12/15) by Fr. Benoit Mukamba at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4128 Cedar Ridge Road, Dayton. The family will also be receiving friends from 10:00 am until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Joe to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.



