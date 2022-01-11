KOHLER, Eckhard P. "Ecky"



Age 83, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kohler, in 2019, following 63 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by daughter,



Carmen Kohler Engle in 2020 and son-in-law, Scott Bieller in 2010. A dedicated father and grandfather, he is survived by three children: Erika and



husband Carl Benkovich of FL, Sylvia Bieller of Beavercreek, and Mario Kohler of Dayton. Eight grandchildren also survive him: Matthew and Seth Bieller; Brett, Derek, and Alec Benkovich; Kimberly and Brendan Engle, and Attica Kohler, as do three great-grandchildren: Ava, Logan, and Lily Bieller.



Born in London England, as a young man he was part of his family's stage acrobatics act "The Four Köhler's", and routinely performed throughout Europe with the circus. Leaving their hometown of Thalheim, Germany during WWII, he and his family moved to South Africa, and eventually the United States, where he became a U.S. Citizen and served in the Ohio National Guard. He worked as an electrician at General



Motors and loved to work in the yard of his homes in Beavercreek and Canada. He loved soccer and was a player and coach for German Club Edelweiss in Englewood.



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Condolences can be made for the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at



www.t2t.org.

