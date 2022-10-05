KOHL, Roberta A.



"Bobbie"



90 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1932, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Drum) Herier. She worked as an executive secretary at the Y.M.C.A. for many years and prior to that she worked at the Y.W.C.A., Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member, and AAA Antique Mall. She also worked alongside her husband and daughter at the Clark County Flea Market. Survivors include her two children, Bill (Jenny) Kohl and Connie (Jimmy) Gruber; five grandchildren and spouses, Matt (Tracey) Kohl, Katie (Matt) Roeckner, Sarah (Rob) Seiple, Shawn (Kerri) Gruber and Bryan (Tabitha) Gruber; 14 great-grandchildren, Grady, Bryce, Addison, Will, Grant, Lillian, Emily, Lilah, Caroline, Karsen, Jax, Macie, Josie and Ty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, daughter, Sharon Kohl and son, John Kohl. The family would like to thank Forest Glen Health Campus and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

