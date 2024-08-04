Koenig, Patricia

Koenig (Vance), Patricia



Age 89, of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024 with family by her side. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 68 years, Robert, and their loving children Robert (Arlene) Koenig, Julie Koenig, and Krista (Jack) Matsumoto, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday August 7th from 5-8pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering OH. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish in Kettering on Thursday, August 8th at 12:00PM with interment following at Calvary Cemetery. The Koenigs wish to thank the staff at Vienna Springs Health Campus for their thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



