KOCH, Robert "Gus"



Robert "Gus" Koch, 74, died March 20 in Cynthiana, KY, after a 24-year battle with cancer. Born in Cincinnati on September 26, 1946, Gus grew up on a farm in Reily Township and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1964. He is



survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa, ten children: Charles (Katie) Koch, Jennifer (Drew) Alvarez, Becky (Mark) Mitchell, Stephen (Wendy) Koch, Matthew (Kristen) Koch, Anthony (Jill) Koch, Amy (Brian) Sellers, Cecilia (Drew) Adams, Gus (Shelley) Koch, and Mary (Bryan) Flachbart, 33 grandchildren and two foster grandchildren. Gus was preceded in death by his



parents, Charles and Amelia Koch and an older sister,



Margaret. He is also survived by two older sisters: Mary Emilie (Philip) Combs of Rockville, MD, Anne Koch Jantzen (Carl) of Seven Mile, and five younger siblings: Regina (Thomas)



O'Brien of Youngstown, NY, Roger (Carol) of Reily Township, Helen (Kim) Madsen of Wyoming, OH, Joseph (Rosie) of Moseley, VA, and John of Greenfield, NH.



Gus was a Marine, Vietnam veteran, and retired manager of Claiborne Farm – a renowned thoroughbred horse farm in Paris, KY. He was honored by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers' Club as the Farm Manager of the Year in 2004. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Tuesday, March 23, at the Church of the Annunciation in Paris. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the same church at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 24, and live streamed on www.facebook.com/paris. cdlex. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Paris. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Horse Farm Workers' Educational Assistance Fund (www.horsefarmworkerseducationfund.com) or Church of the Annunciation Building Fund (1007 Main St., Paris, KY 40361).

