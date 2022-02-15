KNOX, Rebecca

KNOX (née Lopez),



Rebecca Rose



78, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022, with her daughters by her side.



Rebecca will be lovingly remembered by her daughters,



Jennifer Lake (Martin) and Lorri Carey (Paul); grandchildren, Kristina Burns, Bradley Burns, Dylan Lake, Paul Carey Jr. (Melissa) and Christian Carey; great-grandchild, Kenzli Burns; her brother, Arthur Lopez; numerous nieces and



nephews and friends.



Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Lopez and Jennie Becerra; siblings, Ruben Lopez, Carmen Villegas, Lupe Martinez and Connie Esquerra.



She served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox in Kentucky where she worked as a nurse's aide in the hospital. Rebecca endured a 5+ year battle with Dementia and Liver Disease.



The family is having a private service. Memorial donations can be made in Rebecca's name to: The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter – Kids4Cure Team, 1170 Old



Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.



Condolences may be left for the family at



www.avancefuneralhome.com