springfield-news-sun logo
X

KNOX, Clyde

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KNOX, Clyde W.

KNOX, Eva "Sally"

Clyde W., age 82 and Eva "Sally", age 78 of Butler Twp., passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held for Clyde and Sally at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 9 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia with Pastor Mark Batton officiating. Interments will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
BLUE, Rossie
3
FORD, Kenneth
4
HARTE, Donna
5
DAVIS, Leonard
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top