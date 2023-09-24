Knopp, Douglas A.



Douglas "Doug" Andrew Knopp, 57, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The dedicated husband, father, son, brother, friend, mentor, and innovator lost his epic five-year battle with colon cancer. He was born June 15, 1966, in Akron, Ohio. Doug was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Son of the late Judith Knopp and survived by father, Herbert Knopp Jr, wife Heather Knopp, daughter Lily Knopp and son Christian Knopp. A gathering of family and friends for Douglas will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429. A memorial service will occur Friday, September 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to believebig.org in Memory of Doug Knopp, a key partner in Doug's cancer journey. For more information, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com