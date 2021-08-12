KNOLTON,



Jacquelyn Denise



1962-2021



On July 29, 2021, our beautiful, intelligent, witty, quiet, and



reserved mother Jacquelyn "Jackie" Denise Knolton passed away. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she arrived in Dayton, Ohio, on a train around age five and made it her home for fifty-four years. She briefly attended Stivers High School, Belmont High School, and Job Corps and enjoyed coloring Liz's Hidden Picture Puzzles, playing word searches, word jumbles, Sudoku, and Bingo, braiding hair, sewing,



earring making, reading, writing, collecting pens, and listening to music CD's, especially Keith Sweat. Preceded in death by her grandfather, World War I veteran Robert Lee Lawson; father, Wallace Berry Ranger, and mother, Mary Alice "Pretty" Knolton, Jackie is survived by her five children: Robert Andre Glasper, Janyce Denise Glasper, Eric Lamar Warren, Tracy Maureen Warren, and Patrick Alexander Warren; four grandchildren: Lea Warren, Princeton Royale Glasper, Ivy Reign Glasper, and Zoey Rose Glasper; several brothers, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever missed and forever loved.



A private family service for Jacquelyn will be held at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum on Monday, August 16, 2021, at noon.

