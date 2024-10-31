Knisley, John K.



a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on October 25, 2024 in Troy, Ohio. He was born on February 16, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, and he touched the lives of many throughout his 72 years. John dedicated over 30 years of his life to his career as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker, demonstrating his exceptional skills to the craft. Graduated from Tecumseh High School's class of 1970. Earned Associates degrees in Industrial Engineering and Gunsmithing. Honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He and Virginia "Ginny" Knisley enjoyed a marriage that lasted 47 wonderful years. As a proud father, he took great joy in his sons, Kyle and Tybalt "Ty" Knisley. He enjoyed woodworking, gunsmithing, coin collecting, and was a dedicated collector of John Deere Memorabilia. Adventurous at heart, he found pleasure in hiking and was a Jeep enthusiast. An accomplished beekeeper and survivalist, John's love for nature was evident in his everyday pursuits. His leadership skills were highlighted through his involvement as an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Leader, as well as holding positions within the Order of the Arrow and Campfire, enriching the lives of many youth. He will be remembered fondly for his creativity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to family. He remains dearly missed by his wife, sons, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 5-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. A memorial service will follow at 7pm, honoring John's life and legacy. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate the remarkable life of a man who made a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com