Knisley, Carolyn

KNISLEY (Staley), Carolyn Lee



Age 85 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Union and enjoyed spending time with her family, and her friends at Millridge Village. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Dan (Emelie) Knisley of TN, daughter and



son-in-law: Laura (Greg) Graber of Amelia, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother: Thomas (Barb) Staley of Vandalia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was



preceded in death by her husband: David Knisley, daughters: Gayle Borgemenke, Tracy Hamby and parents: Thomas and Willa Staley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Mill Ridge



Village Retirement Community Center in Union. Inurnment will be held privately at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements.


