KNIPP, Lillian

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KNIPP, Lillian D. "Peno"

Age 84, of Dayton, reunited with her husband, Ralph on January 24, 2022.

She is survived by her 15 children, 8 boys and 7 girls; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood.

To share a memory of Peno or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

