KNIGHT, Valerie



Peacefully at Fellows Terrace Apartments on Friday, November 18, 2022, Valerie Knight, age 61, has gone Home to rest. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, September 20, 1961, the daughter of Billie Lee and Lorene (Prince) Simms. Valerie leaves her loving family to cherish her memory and will be sadly missed by her son, David Knight of Washington D.C.; her grandson, David Knight of Washington D.C.; brothers, Gary Simms and Dean Simms of Springfield, Ohio; nephew and niece, Dean Simms and Ellen Simms of Queens, NY; aunt, Carol Simms Field of Detroit, MI and a host of other relatives and friends including special Prince and Simms cousins. Visitation is Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home at 527 S. Center St., Springfield, OH 45506. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the funeral home. Burial will be Monday, November 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to website: www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com. The repass will follow the service at "The L" at 1530 S. Yellow Springs Street staring at 1p.m. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.

