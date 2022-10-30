KNIGHT, Sharon Lee



Sharon Lee Knight, age 77, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born the daughter of Stanley and Marie (Fulton) Mickel on January 1, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband John L. Knight; granddaughter Michele L. Knight; sisters Barbara Ann Davis; brother Stanley Mickel II. Sharon is survived by her son Timothy L. (Julie) Knight of Springfield; daughter Barbara Jo (Jeff) Parkinson of Springfield; grandchildren Lauren (Geoff) Hinish, Charlie (Jessika) Hollingshead, John (Elizabeth) Hollingshead, Nicole (Sean) Staten, Stephanie (Brandon) Rubenstein, Bailey Parkinson, Olivia Parkinson, and Alexander Parkinson; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Karen Mickel, Donna Knight, and Ruth Murnahan; brother-in-law Charles Davis; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Sharon had a lifelong passion for sewing, quilting, and crocheting. For many years she owned a successful craft business in town, Crafted by Knight. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Springfield Assisted Living and Ohio Valley Hospice for the loving care they gave to Sharon. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



