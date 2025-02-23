Knight, James Albert



James Albert Knight, age 77, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025. He was born in Dayton, OH on December 13, 1947 to the late Anna and Leo Knight Sr. James was a proud United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He retired after 40 years as a Supervisor at Ricoh Corporation. James loved to work with his hands. He enjoyed building cars, gardening and renovating his home. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Knight; his siblings, Leo Knight Jr., Janice Knight, Barbara Knight, Anne Knight and Charles Knight. He is survived by his siblings, Elaine Knight, Patricia Wolfe and John Knight and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, March 3, 2025 from 9:30am to 10:30am with a funeral service to follow, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. James will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James memory to Vietnam Vets of America.



