KNIGHT, Angela Conley



Angie was born July 5,1969, in Dayton, Ohio, and died March 17 in Cincinnati. She was attended by her wife, daughters, mother and sister. She was preceded in death by her father Tom Conley. She is survived by wife Lucy Knight; daughters Mirical and Elizabeth; grandson CJ; mother Patricia Welti;



sister and brother-in-law Margery and Peter Connolly; nieces Lilly and Maisie and nephew Conan. She was diagnosed with cancer in February, and was told there was no hope of cure. For that reason, she opted for no chemo, and went home to gracefully wait for the end. She accepted her prognosis and spent the rest of her life trying to make acceptance easier for those she loved. Angie was stunningly intelligent, read nearly every book worth reading, had a wonderful droll sense of



humor, was a terrific wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend who, as a Social Worker and Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, spent her entire adult life shepherding people through the healthcare system. Those who knew her will miss her laughter, her wicked sense of



humor, her wisdom, her dedication to her family and her swell book recommendations.

