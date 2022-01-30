KNEE, JEAN

KNEE (Sutherland), Jean Ellen



Jean Ellen (Sutherland) Knee of Kettering, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2021. Born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by: Her grandparents Arthur and Bernice Woodard, her loving mother Lucille Sutherland, her beloved husband, Donald Knee, aunt Evelyn and uncle Harold Woodard, daughter-in-law Pamela Knee. Survived by her brother and sister-in-law Roger and Lois Sutherland and their children and families, her cousin Phillis and Don Hagerty and their children and families, her three sons; Greg, Doug (Pamela) and Scott Knee, her two grandchildren, Deanna (Knee) Walsh and husband, Taylor and Aaron Knee, and her one great-granddaughter, Eliana Walsh, and many many friends.



Jean and Don were very active in the church. Both sang in the choir most of their lives. Don was the Baritone soloist and Jean did Sign Language.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Feb. 12, 2022, at Central Christian Church in Kettering, Ohio, 1200 Forrer Blvd. and Smithville Rd. at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Central Christian Church or Hospice in her memory.



A Luncheon will be served after the service.

