KNECHT, Marlene J.



Age 75, of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on November 28, 2021, at Hospice of



Cincinnati at Twin Towers. She was born on December 25, 1945, in Dayton, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Etta Patricia (Marlow) Mayhew. She graduated from Newport High School and worked at P & G in the downtown tower for 34 years. On April 17, 1993, she married Thomas Knecht.



Marlene was a member of Shandon Congregational Church. Throughout her life, she believed in philanthropy and giving back to a variety of organizations. She is survived by her



husband, Thomas; one aunt, Alice Hankla; her loving cat, Willo; and many other loving nieces, nephews, her brothers-in-law and her sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law and father-in-law. Funeral services will be held at Shandon



Congregational Church, 4782 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Shandon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.



