KNAB, E. Yvonne



Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For full obituary please visit



www.routsong.com