KLUMP, Patricia Rae



Patricia Rae Klump of Enon, 72, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in Dayton. She was born Saturday, December 4, 1948, in Kane, Pennsylvania, to Carolyn Burrell Maynard and the late John Roland Maynard. Patricia retired from the Greenon Local School District where she taught elementary school



students for over 22 years.



Patricia was an eager explorer, having travelled all over North America and Europe on a



variety of adventures. She was an avid and voracious reader on nearly every subject and was rarely seen without her



Kindle close at hand. She was a perpetual student of culture and craft, throwing herself into activities as varied as gardening, photography, horseback riding, painting, and woodworking. She was unendingly kind, patient, and welcoming. She was the neighborhood mom, quick with a sympathetic ear, a piece of advice, or a clever joke, as the situation required. She was passionate about discovering the new and loved passing that knowledge on to those around her. She was generous with her time, her experience, and her compassion. She



believed in her family, friends, and students, and continually inspired them to live up to their potential. In the last two



decades she transformed herself into a doting grandmother, mischievous ringmaster, and partner-in-crime to three adoring grandchildren. She was, and is, deeply loved. Patricia is



survived by her husband, Norman Klump, whom she married on November 21st, 1968, a daughter and son-in-law; Jenifer and Shannon Pearson of Enon, a son and daughter-in-law; John Klump and Rebecca Allen of Dublin, a brother John



Martin Maynard, three grandchildren; David, Felix, and Iris, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters: Diane Randall and Karen Van Arsdale. The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the care provided to Patricia in her final moments. A memorial service will be



conducted June 1st at noon in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery, and a celebration of her life will follow the burial at the Enon VFW.



