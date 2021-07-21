springfield-news-sun logo
KLOTNIA, Joseph Paul

Joseph Paul Klotnia was born August 14, 1934, in Chicago, IL. He passed away peacefully July 16, 2021, in Barrington, IL,

surrounded by his loving family. Joseph is survived by his

children, Paul (Alison) Klotnia, Diane Klotnia (Kevin Carter), Jean (Ray) Harrington, John Klotnia (Laura Eitzen), Maureen (Chris) Mathis, and Doug (Lisa) Klotnia; grandchildren, Katie and Ryan Klotnia, Erin and Hannah Carter, Frances

Harrington, Aaron and William Klotnia, Milena, Paul, and Georgia Mathis, and Audrey and Eleanor Klotnia; and sister, Helen (the late Eric) Edstrom; sisters-in-law, Sue Klotnia and Jean Catton; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey; his parents, Andrew and Mary Klotnia; and brothers, Andrew and Albert. He will be greatly missed but undoubtedly happy to be reunited with his sweetheart.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. A Mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington, IL at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 21. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Charities USA, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, www.daytonperformingarts.org/donate. To leave an online condolence message for the family and for more information, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.

Funeral Home Information

Davenport Family Funeral Home

149 WEST MAIN ST

Barrington, IL

60010

https://www.davenportfamily.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

