KLOPPENBURG (nee Sullivan), Kay Lynne



83, passed away in St. Charles, IL, on April 14, 2022.



Kay was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 10, 1938, to parents Everett G. Sullivan and Phyllis Jo (nee Kemming)



Sullivan.



Kay spent her childhood and high school years in Des Moines, Iowa. As a child Kay liked to tap dance and was a talented



accordion player. Kay later went to college at Iowa State



University and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. While at Iowa State she met her husband David Victor Kloppenburg.



Kay and Dave married in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 31, 1959. They moved to Ohio in 1960 where they raised their two



children Jeffrey and Stephen in Centerville, Ohio.



Kay worked as a teacher's assistant and an office assistant at Normandy Elementary School until she retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Kay and Dave moved to McCormick, SC.



Kay enjoyed retirement and was a member of the Thurmond Lake Sail and Power Squadron. She loved boating, the beach, golfing and entertaining friends and family. Kay was an avid gardener and had won several Garden Beautiful awards in Ohio and was a member of the Garden Club in South



Carolina. She was also an avid quilter and a member of the quilting club. Kay was active with her church where she played in the hand bell choir and was in charge of cooking for church events. Kay loved spending time with her many friends and enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren. Kay was always generous with her time and helping those in her community.



Kay is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Victor Kloppenburg. She is survived by children, Jeffrey



(Jennifer), Stephen (Stephanie), and grandchildren, Caitlin, Daniel, Patrick, Makenzie, Julia, and her sister-in-law, Mary Joy Stead (Jerre).



Kay will be interred at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa, IA. The family will have a private service in May.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Alzheimer's Research at Banner Alzheimer's



Institute, 2901 N. Central Ave., Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.



For further information, contact DeFiore Funeral Services at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to



www.defiorefuneral.com