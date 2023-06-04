Kline, Gary D.



Gary Duane Kline, 83, passed away on Saturday evening, April 22nd after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his adoring family. Gary was born on August 28, 1939, to the late Durward and Virginia (Jay) Kline of Miamisburg, Ohio. He was their eldest son, later blessed with five siblings: Rodney Kline (Wendy) of Centerville OH; the late Daniel Kline (Donna); Linda Blank (Ted) of Englewood CO; Kenneth Kline (Francis) of Miamisburg OH; and the late Donald Kline (Sharon). Gary was known for his strong work ethic, apparent at a young age when he began working at the family's business, Franklin Ready Mix. He spent the rest of his career in the concrete industry, eventually managing large municipal curbing projects throughout Southwest Ohio. Perhaps best known for his work in the community, Gary was a dedicated Jaycee, Rotarian, Scout Master, baseball coach, and a Sunday morning greeter. He loved spending time with family and friends at reunions, camping trips, holiday gatherings, and picnics ~ and will be remembered for the homemade ice cream he crafted for each occasion. Gary is survived by his wife of 39 years Patti (Spencer) Kline and his six children, Steven D. Kline (Chris Ann) of Miamisburg OH, Amanda Barger (Stephen) of Lebanon OH, and Cindy Isenhour (Ben) of Hampden ME, Gina (Mike) Howenstine of Hendersonville NC, Tim (Kathleen) Simmons of Henderson NV, and Lynnelle Young of West Carrollton OH. Gary was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Emily and Sean (Steve); Ella and Carson (Mandie); Amblen, Leif, and Owen (Cindy); Katelyn and Laura (Gina); Chelsea, Katie, Kevin, and Kyle (Tim); Andrew, Amber, and Seth (Lynnelle). He will be remembered by all who loved him as a kind and loving husband, friend, brother, father, and poppa. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road in Germantown, OH, for a 10 a.m., visitation, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service on Monday, June 12th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Gary's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

