Age 90 of Union, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Arlene was an amazing person, but above all she loved her family, and the man of her dreams, her loving husband, Charles Kleptz. Arlene and Chic were very happily married for 56 years when he passed away in 2014 and she never hesitated to tell us that he should not have left her yet. She also always said that there would be nothing to write in her obituary because he had all the great accomplishments in life, but everything he did, was done with her by his side and they were truly the consummate team…deeply in love and always putting each other first. Arlene and Chic moved to Ohio in 1971. They raised four super involved kids in Northmont schools and were very active in the creation of St. Paul's parish in Englewood. Arlene was a basketball parent, a choir parent, and a band parent. She was extremely proud to say she was a homemaker, and to tell people that all four of her children were college graduates. She volunteered at everything, from room mother to her weekly time at the Good Samaritan Hospital gift shop. And her weekly Friday visits to her beauty shop were her favorite social event. Several other ladies were also Friday regulars and they had a special type of social club. Arlene and Chic were extremely active with their Marmon car collection and Arlene served as president of the Marmon Club multiple times. She was always the "queen bee" organizer and very active in their Naples, Florida car club where they lived in the winter months. She was the planner and executor of the details in their busy life and she never realized that Chic could never have accomplished what he did without her love and support behind the scenes. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved her family and participating in all of her family's activities. She is survived by her children: Marthann (Jerry) Heil, Tom (Melissa) Kleptz, Tim (Michelle) Kleptz, Marybeth Kleptz, 12 grandchildren: Jeremy, Lauren, Alex, Charlie, Jamie, Clara, Nick, Carrie Beth, Maddie, Jonnie, CJ, Nathan, 5 great-grandchildren: Colton, Landon, Adison, Callahan, Hazeleigh, sister: Arlys Alm of McHenry, Illinois, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles F. "Chic" Kleptz, parents: Wilfred and Helen (Hughes) Bouchard and brother: Wilfred Bouchard Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Church of the Transfiguration, (972 S. Miami Street, West Milton). Interment will follow the Mass at Bethel Cemetery near Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). All are welcome to a party in celebration of Arlene's life to be held at their car museum following the burial at Bethel Cemetery. And a special thank you to the dedicated staff at St. Leonard's Assisted Living in Centerville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Kleptz YMCA or to the Northmont Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Arlene was an amazing woman – smart, loving, a friend to many – and she will be deeply missed.

