KLEIN, Stephen W.



Stephen W. Klein, 68, went to be with his Messiah Yeshua October 11, 2022. He was born in Pasadena, California to parents, William and Laurie (Aslin) Klein.



Stephen's life reflected what he preached. He was a servant to all, taking nothing for himself. He wept for lost souls while joyfully spreading the Good News to anyone who would listen and also to those who would not. He laid down his life for the brethren. He was the kindest warrior. He spent years in the desert ministering to Native Americans. Exploits were many to include, Stephen made multiple trips to Africa where he slept in huts along side the villagers while building infrastructure. His life-long mission field was whom ever was in front of him at any given moment.



Stephen graduated with a Bachelor's in Business from Eastern New Mexico University. He completed Master's level Air Command and Staff College at the United States Air Force (USAF). Stephen was active duty Air Force during the Vietnam War. Later, he began his career with the USAF as a civil servant where he devised early groundwork for the internet at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Forty-years later, at the time of his passing, Stephen worked as Senior Systems Engineer at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio.



For those who loved him, we grieve the loss of Stephen. For he now dwells in his heavenly home where he has joined loved ones preceding him.



Stephen leaves behind wife, Geraldine Klein, and many dear family and friends.



Services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday October 20, 2022 at the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.



In memory, donations may be made to Gideon Bibles International.



Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com