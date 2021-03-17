KLARER, Donna Mae



Age 85, of Huber Heights, beloved mother and friend to many, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Soin



Medical Center. Donna retired from Huber Heights Public Schools and was an active



volunteer at St. Peter Catholic Church. In addition to being a choir member, she was a



Stephen Minister, who supported others in need. She also helped with bingo, fish frys, and other church activities. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents, John and Lillian Doran; and her brothers, Bill Doran and Ronnie Doran. Donna is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Marty Vaccaro of Pataskala and Cindy and Jim Summerfield of Donnelsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Monica of Enon, Greg and Kathy of Huber Heights, Tom and Cindy of Huber Heights, and Wil and Raye of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Jackie Mangardi and Bev Scullion; sister-in-law, Kathy Doran; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi,



celebrant. Entombment at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens



Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Donna's memory.



Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

