KIZER, Theresa M.



Theresa M. Kizer, age 90, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on April 7, 2022. She was born on October 4, 1931, to the late Urban and Dorothy Herbert.



In addition to her parents,



she is preceded in death by



her husband of 64 years,



Richard Kizer; sisters Ginny Schwarzman and Rita McFarlane. Theresa is survived by children Donna (Don) Jones, Rick (Marcia) Kizer, Julie Kizer, and Jeanne (Troy) Turner; siblings Frances Cecil, David



(Margaret) Herbert, and Betty (Joe) Regan; sister-in-law Eloise Hilgeford; grandchildren Brian and Kevin Jones and Wesley, Joshua and Megan Moberly, and Elaina and Elan Turner;



10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Mom held a special place in her heart for many friends from the Englewood community, her Euchre club, and her friends from Tapestry Senior Living. Her contagious laugh and spirit for living will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of



flowers, donations may be made in memory of Theresa to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 S. 3rd St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9 AM to 10 AM on Wednesday at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville 45459. Theresa will be laid to rest at Calvary



Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

