Kitselman, Roger W.



Roger W. Kitselman age 87 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 24, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born the son of Harry & Garnet (Inman) Kitselman on December 13, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. Roger is survived by his beloved wife & lifelong dance partner Martha (Felker) Kitselman of 66 years; son Andrew (Tammy) Kitselman of Springfield; daughter Adriane (Dan) Tucker of Springboro; grandchildren James Morter, Jill Gilbert, Ross Kitselman, & Andrea Berrien; great grandchildren Isabella, Thomas, Brantlee, Bentlee, Baylor, Garrett, Layla Mae, Brianna, Isaiah, & Elyana. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Roger was a proud member of the United States Navy. Roger was a Mason, & belonged to St. Andrews Lodge NO 619. F. & A.M. & served his community as a Shriner. Roger had been attending Berea Bible Church in Springfield. Over the years Roger worked as a salesman, where he enjoyed getting to know everyone he came into contact with. In his spare time he enjoyed bicycling, hand ball, racket ball, golf, traveling, & dancing. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the care given by the staff at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



