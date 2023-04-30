Kistner, Ada

Kistner (Hood), Ada Catherine



Ada Catherine Kistner (m. Hood), 86, passed away on April 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Her son, Matt, and niece, Missy, were with her. Ada was born on June 11, 1936. She was "Scottish born and English raised." Ada lost her mom at the age of eight and spent the remainder of her youth at Muller's Orphanage in Bristol, England where she was close to her younger brother, Adam Hood (deceased). Ada worked for several years as a seamstress in England and then married George Stanley Kistner (USAF) on December 21, 1963. Aside from a few years in Texas, Ada lived and worked mostly in the Dayton, Ohio area from 1965-1998. While in Dayton, Ada made many friends, touched many lives, and spread immense love. She retired from Spectra Physics and moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1998. Ada lost George to COPD in 2008, and spent her last 14+ years living on her own as a strong and amazing woman, with a network of incredible friends. Ada was always helping others and "Never Met a Stranger." She is survived by her son; Matthew; daughter-in-law, Lory; grandchildren, Alex, Erin & Ryan; brother, Len Burton; and several nieces and nephews (USA & Britain). In lieu of flowers, Ada's family requests that donations be made to The Lake Havasu Senior Center (https://www.lakehavasuseniorcenter.com/). Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. A tree and plaque memorial will be dedicated to her at Grand Island Park in Lake Havasu. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Lake Havasu on May 20. Condolences and thoughts can be made to Ada's family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

