Kissell, George Nolan



George N. Kissell, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on December 13, 2024. George was born on December 1, 1952 in Milan, Indiana. A Celebration of Life will be held December 21, 2024 from 10 AM to 2PM at the Baymont by Wyndham in Elizabethtown, KY.



George was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kissell and Beverley Ludwig.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Teresa, their five children, and eight grandchildren, as well as his four siblings. The family is also awaiting the arrival of their first great-grandchild.



He will be remembered as the loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that he was. The love that he shared with us all will live on eternally.



