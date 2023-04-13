X

Kissell, Corinne

Kissell, Corinne "Corky"

passed away suddenly on April 7, 2023. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Go Fund Me to help cover funeral expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/corky-kissell/donate. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 11-3pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to be held following at 3pm. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

