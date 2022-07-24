KISER, Vicki Lynn



Age 72 of Xenia, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father John Welchance, mother Betty Mayer, step-father Richard Mayer, sister Sheryl Hatton, brother-in-law Stephen Hatton, father-in-law Claude Kiser, daughter-in-law Marla Kiser, and grandson Charles Jacob Jenkins. She is survived by her husband Perry Kiser of Xenia, mother-in-law Mary Kiser of Spring Valley; children Kevin (Kristin) Kiser of Odessa, MO, Gary Kiser of Minor Hill, TN, Dawn (Ray) Jenkins of Brookville, OH; two sisters Linda (Gary) Allbright of Dublin, OH, Kris (Glen) Schwarzman of Sidney, OH, brother-in-law Terry (Diane) Kiser of Manassas, VA, uncle Kermit Dilworth of Dayton, OH; grandchildren Emmalee Kiser, Alyssa Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins; great-grandchildren Braden and Eliza; nieces and nephews Jeff, Julie, Dan, Diane, Mark, Matt, Kent, Rebecca, and Marisa. Vicki graduated from Patterson High School. She worked for Liberty Savings Bank. Vicki loved to spend time with family and loved to crochet. She made things for everyone she knew and donated booties to nursing homes. She attended Memorial United Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at New Burlington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 27 for 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



