springfield-news-sun logo
X

KIRKPATRICK, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KIRKPATRICK,

Jeffrey Alan

May 23, 1949 - July 30, 2022

Jeffrey Alan Kirkpatrick, 73, passed away unexpectedly on July 30 2022, at his residence in Oxford, OH. Born in Springfield, OH, May 23 1949, to Robert R and Marcia (Bright) Kirkpatrick. Greenon HS Class of 67 and Miami U Class of 72, he worked as a self-employed contractor in Oxford. Survived by his mother and siblings Kathy, Diane (Lee) Hudson, their daughter Olivia (Rob) Cernat, and Tom (Franca Malaguti). The family is being served by Ogle and Paul Young Funeral Home in Oxford www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions if desired may be sent to www.savethemanatee.org.


His pain is gone, his work is done, now he can rest.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BERARDI, Frank
2
BERG, Jeffrey
3
BAER, Elsa
4
COOK, Thomas
5
Minge, Stephanie Markham
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top