KIRK, Clyde Erwin



Age 80, of Beavercreek, went to his Heavenly reward on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born in Atwater, Illinois, on April 10, 1942. He attended Waggoner and Farmersville Elementary Schools and graduated from Farmersville High School, Illinois, in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in November 1960, served at several locations within the U.S. and in several foreign countries, retiring in December, 1982. In 1983, he and his family moved to Beavercreek, Ohio, where he was employed at the Aeronautical Systems Center and later, the Air Force Materiel Command, retiring in 2003. He attended the Calvary Open Bible Church in Riverside, Ohio, where he served in a number of capacities, receiving his ministry credential from Open Bible Churches in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Kirk; his sisters, Carolyn Ione Martin and Anita Louise Allen; his brother, Robert Duane Kirk; his sister-in-law, Ronda Kirk; and his sons, Lonnie Steven and Jeremy Alan. Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Sophie; his daughter, Lisa; his son, Jeffrey; one daughter-in-law, Gina; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother Roy; and a score of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., with Pastor Daniel Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Donations in memory of Clyde may be directed to Calvary Open Bible Church's "Family Fund."



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com