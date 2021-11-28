KIRK, CHERYL

KIRK (Edmunds), Cheryl Anne



Cheryl Anne Edmunds Kirk, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family while visiting in Lexington, KY, on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Cheryl was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 21, 1948, to the late William Henry and Helena Schumate (Stephenson) Edmunds. Cheryl earned her undergraduate degree from Transylvania University and her graduate degree from Ohio University. She was president of Edmunds Investment Company for many years. She also owned her own wine distribution company. Cheryl was very active in her community, having served as president of the local Kindervelt group and was a board member of the Hamilton YWCA. She also volunteered in various roles with Fort Hamilton, Mercy, and UC Children's Hospitals. Cheryl was well traveled, having made many friends all over the world. Cheryl will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Norman Kirk; her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Guillaume; as well as extended family members and many close friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at



