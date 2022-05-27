KIOULTZOPOULOS, Angeliki "Angela"



86, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Optimized Senior Living. She was born in Polikarpi, Greece, on December 15, 1935, to parents, Konstantinos and Petrini (Hagianagnostou)



Georgopoulos. Angela is survived by her two sons, George (Susan) Kioultzopoulos and Jim (Vonda) Kioultzopoulos; three grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Knoche, William (Erin)



Kioultzopoulos and Greg (Alicia) Foster; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Henry, Nora, Max and Lenna. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Vasilios Kioultzopoulos; daughter, Kiriaki Kioultzopoulos; parents; and brothers,



Nicholas, George and Efstratios Georgopoulos. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 am at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown with Father Jon McClish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:00- 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040 - OR - Sts.



Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com