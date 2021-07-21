KINSLER, Jerushia Irene



Age 92, of Dayton, quietly passed away surrounded by her family, on July 15, 2021. She was born August 28, 1928, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Clyde and Rebecca Osborne. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her



husband, Millard Kinsler; children: Paul Kinsler, Greg Kinsler and Pamela Kinsler. Irene is survived by her children: Larry Kinsler (Mary), Deborah Smith, Richard Kinsler (Ann), Theda Williams, Lewis Kinsler (Maxine) and Keith Kinsler (Betty); 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Irene or leave a special



