springfield-news-sun logo
X

KINSLER, Jerushia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KINSLER, Jerushia Irene

Age 92, of Dayton, quietly passed away surrounded by her family, on July 15, 2021. She was born August 28, 1928, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Clyde and Rebecca Osborne. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her

husband, Millard Kinsler; children: Paul Kinsler, Greg Kinsler and Pamela Kinsler. Irene is survived by her children: Larry Kinsler (Mary), Deborah Smith, Richard Kinsler (Ann), Theda Williams, Lewis Kinsler (Maxine) and Keith Kinsler (Betty); 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Irene or leave a special

message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top