KINSLER, JACK

JACK RICHARD KINSLER, 92, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Thursday evening, August 26, 2021, following three months of failing health. He was born July 9, 1929, in Springfield and attended Springfield High School. His wife of 67 years, Elberta (Schreiber), preceded him in death. Jack has four children, Toni (Bill) Helfrich, Randy (Chris) Kinsler, Kim (Rick) Shay, and Pam Mayle; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Shirley Landess.



Flying was Jack's passion. He had a private pilot's license while in high school and he was awarded the Ace Award, the highest merit award in Air Scouting. Immediately following high school, Jack was accepted into pilot training with the U.S. Air Force. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, stationed in Germany. One of his greatest achievements was in being awarded a first-place team medal for rifle marksmanship.



Jack was on the ground floor of computer technology. He worked with computers at International Harvester and was then recruited by White Superior. He taught at Clark Technical College in their new computer technology department. Jack worked at WPAFB as a program manager; one of his projects was the redesign of the Egyptian Air Force/USAF computer system. He retired from WPAFB in 1989 after 23 years of service.



Jack was a member of Springfield Church of Christ and served in various capacities. He enjoyed camping, boating, golf, remote control planes, and his pets.



A service in celebration of Jack's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Eric Swenson presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.




